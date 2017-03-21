Spicer on Brady’s Stolen Jersey: ‘Another Bad on the Press’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

During Tuesday’s White House press briefing, press secretary Sean Spicer took a jab at the former executive of a Mexican tabloid newspaper who allegedly stole New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady’s jersey after Super Bowl LI.

“By the way, I am very happy that the individual in the press corps who took Tom Brady’s jersey, that that has been returned properly,” Spicer said to laughter. “Another bad on the press but we have righted that wrong.”

