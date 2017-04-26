Ivanka Trump: Opening Border to Syrian Refugees ‘Has To Be Part of the Discussion,’ Won’t Be Enough By Itself

“That has to be part of the discussion, but that’s not going to be enough.” @IvankaTrump on opening borders to Syrian refugees in US pic.twitter.com/iIuI9ZXPYq

During a portion of an interview broadcast on Wednesday’s edition of NBC’s “Today,” Ivanka Trump said that opening the border to Syrian refugees “has to be part of the discussion, but that’s not going to be enough in and of itself.”

Ivanka said, “I think there is a global humanitarian crisis that’s happening, and we have to come together, and we have to solve it, and –.”

She was then asked, “Does that include opening the borders to Syrian refugees in –?”

Ivanka responded, “That has to be part of the discussion, but that’s not going to be enough in and of itself.”

