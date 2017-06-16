SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Maher to Marlow: I Want Dems to Have ‘What You Guys Are Drinking, Because You Have Balls, and You Fight Better’

by Ian Hanchett16 Jun 20170

On Friday’s broadcast of “Real Time with Bill Maher” on HBO, host and comedian Bill Maher told Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow “I want the Democrats to have a little bit of what you guys are drinking, because you have balls, and you fight better.”

Maher said, “Thanks for having me, because you are the head of Breitbart News. … I want the Democrats to have a little bit of what you guys are drinking, because you have balls, and you fight better.”

He added, “You’re here in my show. I can’t get Democrats to come here.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x