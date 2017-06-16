Maher to Marlow: I Want Dems to Have ‘What You Guys Are Drinking, Because You Have Balls, and You Fight Better’

On Friday’s broadcast of “Real Time with Bill Maher” on HBO, host and comedian Bill Maher told Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow “I want the Democrats to have a little bit of what you guys are drinking, because you have balls, and you fight better.”
Maher said, "Thanks for having me, because you are the head of Breitbart News. … I want the Democrats to have a little bit of what you guys are drinking, because you have balls, and you fight better."
He added, “You’re here in my show. I can’t get Democrats to come here.”
