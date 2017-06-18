Jason Chaffetz: Trump Administration Transparency ‘Worse’ Than Obama

Sunday on Sinclair Television Group’s “Full Measure,” outgoing-Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-UT) said the Trump administration is being “worse” than the Obama administration on transparency.

Chaffetz said, “The reality is, sadly, I don’t see much difference between the Trump administration and the Obama administration. I thought there would be this, these floodgates would open up with all the documents we wanted from the Department of State, the Department of Justice, the Pentagon. In many ways, it’s almost worse, because we’re getting nothing, and that’s terribly frustrating and with all due respect, the Attorney General has not changed at all. I find him to be worse than what I saw with Loretta Lynch in terms of releasing documents and making things available. I just, that’s my experience, and that’s not what I expected.”

