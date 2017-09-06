Dem Sen Markey: Trump ‘Is Acting Like Pontius Pilate’ on DACA

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “New Day,” Senator Ed Markey (D-MA) compared President Trump’s actions on DACA to the actions of Pontius Pilate.

Markey stated, “The president is acting like Pontius Pilate. He’s just washing his hands off this mess, knowing that these are all innocent young people who are caught in the crossfire. And rather than being presidential, rather than standing up and saying that he will be the leader in working with the Republican Party to bring recalcitrant conservative Republicans to the table to get a resolution, he’s just walking away.”

He continued, “And so, ultimately, I’m heartened by Lindsay Graham (R-SC). I’m heartened by some of the words of Speaker Ryan (R-WI). Maybe, just maybe, this could be the breakthrough on immigration, where we find this one piece. We can find a solution to it. We all realize that these young people are not a danger to our country. But it would be far better if the president was saying that right now, if the president was being presidential, if he was being the leader which we need. Because he can’t have it both ways. He can’t say that what President Obama did is unconstitutional, and yet, simultaneously say that he will come back himself and revisit it in six months.”

