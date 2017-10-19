RNC Chair: Steve Bannon’s Mission ‘Is the Same as Mine’

Thursday on “Bloomberg Markets,” Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said she shared the same “mission” of getting “a better majority for the president going into 2018” with the former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon.

advertisement

Bannon has announced publicly he was targeting some Republican senators who support Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

McDaniel said, “The great thing about the RNC is we stayed neutral and primaries for this very reason. When you have divisive primaries, and it is competitive, and tempers or emotions flare, we need to bring people together after the primary and let our purpose unite us because we want to keep those seats Republican. I do get concerned about too many primaries depleting resources and taking resources away from the general, so we’ll see what happens, but we are focused on keeping those seats and expanding our majority in the Senate.”

She added, “Steve has done a great job for the president. He is engaged. He is emotional about these races. He is going to get involved of course he is; everybody should everybody should be engaged. Steve’s mission is the same as mine in the sense that we need to get a better majority for the president going into 2018.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN