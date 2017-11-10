Maher on Whether Democratic Primary Was Rigged: ‘It Doesn’t Matter’ – ‘It’s Over’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher argued that it isn’t important now whether the 2016 Democratic presidential primary was rigged because the primary is over.

While speaking with former DNC Chair Donna Brazile Maher stated Democrats spent 2017 “stuck in 2016. Can we put the Bernie-Hillary thing aside? That great divide. I mean, that’s what all the controversy was with your book, that the elections were — the primaries were rigged. And, you know, it doesn’t matter, first of all, now. It’s over. And also, the policy differences between the Bernie folks and the Hillary folks were really small to begin with.”

