Watch: Tweeden Breaks Down During Emotional Interview

Video: Heartbreaking portion of the Tweeden interview in which she breaks down and @JakeTapper tells her she has "nothing to be sorry about" pic.twitter.com/teuEl8SOsK

Thursday, on CNN, Leeann Tweeden broke down while discussing coming forward about Senator Al Franken (D-MN) and the impact doing so has had.

advertisement

Tweeden talked about how nervous she was before she came forward and that even afterward, she still felt “sick” and “embarrassed.” Tapper reassured her that it goes without saying that she shouldn’t be embarrassed.

After the discussion shifted to Tweeden making the world better for her two kids, Tweeden, while fighting back tears, said she wanted the world to be better for her kids. After she apologized for tearing up, Tapper told her that there was nothing to be sorry for.

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo