Palin: People Do Not Sexually Harass Me Because They ‘Know That I’m Probably Packing’

by Pam Key17 Nov 20170

In an interviewed that aired Thursday on MSNBC, former Gov. Sarah Palin (R-AK) said she had never been a victim of sexual harassment because “a whole lot of people know that I’m probably packing.”

Palin said, “It’s not a partisan issue, so when we see this happening today, I think that it leads to a lot of questions about what standards are going to be applied to whom.”

When asked if she has ever been harassed, Palin continued, “I think a whole lot of people know that I’m probably packing, and so I don’t think there’s a whole lot of people who would necessarily mess with me.”

She added, “I don’t mean to be lighthearted because this is a serious issue. It really stinks for women in the workplace that for too long, men have thought they can get away with kind of being that old-school thinking that it’s OK to belittle and harass women in general. Though the floodgates are really open right now, that could lead to a lot of false accusations that really harm an innocent person.”

(h/t WFB)

