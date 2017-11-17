Palin: People Do Not Sexually Harass Me Because They ‘Know That I’m Probably Packing’

Sara Palin on sexual harassment: "I think a whole lot of people probably know I'm probably packing so I don't think there's a whole lot of people who would necessarily mess with me." pic.twitter.com/WqORpJ594P

In an interviewed that aired Thursday on MSNBC, former Gov. Sarah Palin (R-AK) said she had never been a victim of sexual harassment because “a whole lot of people know that I’m probably packing.”

advertisement

Palin said, “It’s not a partisan issue, so when we see this happening today, I think that it leads to a lot of questions about what standards are going to be applied to whom.”

When asked if she has ever been harassed, Palin continued, “I think a whole lot of people know that I’m probably packing, and so I don’t think there’s a whole lot of people who would necessarily mess with me.”

She added, “I don’t mean to be lighthearted because this is a serious issue. It really stinks for women in the workplace that for too long, men have thought they can get away with kind of being that old-school thinking that it’s OK to belittle and harass women in general. Though the floodgates are really open right now, that could lead to a lot of false accusations that really harm an innocent person.”

(h/t WFB)

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN