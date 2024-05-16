Rep. Rich McCormick (R-GA) has filed for divorce from his wife of 12 years after she and others have accused him of infidelity, according to a report.

The Daily Mail reported that McCormick, in early May, filed for divorce from his oncologist wife, Dr. Debra Miller. A mutual restraining order was also filed.

McCormick and Miller, who is his second wife, have seven children and live in Suwanee Georgia.

Those on Capitol Hill said that McCormick has often been seen acting overly friendly with a female House Republican.

One lawmaker said that he or she has seen the Georgia lawmaker and unknown lawmaker “holding hands under the table” at the weekly Republican Study Committee (RSC) lunch recently. He had even seen McCormick grab the “small of her back” on the House floor during votes.

Miller said that the Daily Mail should ask “Rich [McCormick] and his colleague” if the reason for the divorce centered on an affair with the congressman and a colleague.

Another witness said that the female GOP lawmaker had been holding onto McCormick’s arm while walking out of the Longworth House Office Building (LHOB), one of the many congressional office buildings on Capitol Hill, at night.

A McCormick spokesperson said in a statement, “Congressman McCormick and Dr. Miller have been separated for quite some time. He has kept that private and will continue to keep his personal life out of the media spotlight.”

Last November, McCormick was the lead author of a censure resolution of Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) after she allegedly promoted “false narratives” about the October 7, 2023 Hamas attacks.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who had introduced a similar censure resolution, had accused McCormick of being physically aggressive with her.

In a private meeting with House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), Greene claimed McCormick “grabbed her by the shoulders and shook her” and asked the Speaker to address the issue.

McCormick denied Greene’s version of the event. Instead, he said, “I understand why there would be a lot of raw emotions following the censure vote given that her censure was tabled and mine passed. My intention was to encourage Rep. Greene by making a friendly gesture.”

“I said to her, ‘At least we can have an honest discussion,’ to which she said she did not appreciate that. For that I immediately apologized and have not spoken to her since,” McCormick added.

***UPDATE***

Rep Beth Van duyne (R-TX) has been identified as the unnamed congresswoman.

This file has been updated to include Rep. Beth Van Duyne's name. https://t.co/cpVAzQkjK1 — Morgan Phillips (@_phillipsmorgan) May 16, 2024