Schumer: ‘Trump Shutdown’ Because of a ‘Dysfunctional President’

Sunday on the Senate floor, Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) said the current government shutdown was a result of President Donald Trump being “dysfunctional.”

Schumer said, “Americans know why this dysfunction is occurring. Dysfunctional president. We are in a Trump Shutdown, and party leaders who won’t act without him have created the chaos and the gridlock we find ourselves in today. It all really stems from the president, whose inability to clinch a deal has created the Trump Shutdown.”

