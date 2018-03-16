Brzezinski to Huckabee Sanders: ‘You’re Not Being a Good Person and You’re Not Being a Good American’

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” co-host Mika Brzezinski stated White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is “not being a good person” and “not being a good American.”

After playing a clip of Sanders saying that outgoing FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is “by most accounts, a bad actor,” co-host Joe Scarborough stated, “That bad actor, by the way, was key in the Boston Marathon bombing investigation, was key — he was a member of the SWAT team, New York FBI. He’s a guy that was put in charge of high-value interrogation. I mean, this guy has been a hero, a law enforcement hero. He also helped land the arrest of a key figure in the conspiracy in Benghazi, and for some White House flack to say that a hero of law enforcement is a ‘bad actor,’ is a disgrace to every man and woman that wears the uniform, a disgrace to every agent in the FBI.”

Republican strategist Susan Del Percio added, “In that same press conference, they called Putin a ‘bad actor.’ That’s who he’s comparing — this White House is comparing this hero to.”

Brzezinski stated, “Sarah Huckabee Sanders has an opportunity to be a good person. She’ll never take it, you can tell, never. Unlike Nikki Haley, who, by the way, excuse me Michael Wolff, is not sucking up to president in any way. Listen to her on Russia. Listen to her making a stand for the right thing, instead of sucking up to the president. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, how can you do this? How can you do this when you know it’s wrong? You know it’s wrong, what you’re saying. You know every word you’re saying is wrong, and that you’re not being a good person and you’re not being a good American. You’re not.”

