TX Lt. Gov: I Hope National Guard Stays on Border ‘Until Hell Freezes over, Until that Wall Is Built’

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Outnumbered Overtime,” Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick (R) said he hopes the National Guard stays on the border “until hell freezes over, until that wall is built.”

Patrick says he sees the National Guard staying on the border “as long as it takes.” Patrick continued that the most recent deployment of the National Guard to the border had “a significant impact.”

He added, “[W]e are in total support of what the president has done — is doing.”

Patrick further stated, “I hope they’ll stay there until hell freezes over, until that wall is built. We need the wall.”

