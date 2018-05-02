Giuliani: Trump Reimbursed Cohen for Money Paid to Stormy Daniels, It Wasn’t Campaign Money

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Rudy Giuliani, a member of President Trump’s legal team, stated that President Trump reimbursed Michael Cohen for the $130,000 that Cohen paid to Stormy Daniels and that while, to his knowledge, the president didn’t know about the “specifics” of the deal, he knew a “general arrangement” that Cohen would take care of things like that.

Giuliani said, “That money was not campaign money. Sorry, I’m giving you a fact now that you don’t know. It’s not campaign money. No campaign finance violation.”

He added that the money was “funneled through the law firm and the president repaid it.”

Anchor Sean Hannity asked, “But, do you know the president didn’t know about this?”

Giuliani answered, “He didn’t know about the specifics of it, as far as I know. But he did know about the general arrangement that Michael would take care of things like this, like I take care of things like this for my clients. I don’t burden them with every single thing that comes along.”

In another segment, Giuliani said he hadn’t “investigated” whether Cohen asked the president before making the payment, but that there was no reason to doubt Cohen’s recollection of events.

