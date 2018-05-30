Maxine Waters: People Have to Resist Trump or ‘Go Down with Him’

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “All In,” Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) declared to be the country getting to a point where people will either “have to stand up and resist this president” or “go down with him.”

When asked about impeachment, Waters said, “I’m with the 70 percent. Seventy percent of Democrats who have been polled say that they think that he should be impeached. I’m with the 70 percent. I understand the reticence of my colleagues and the Democratic leadership who say don’t feed the notion that is being presented by the Republicans—that say that all they want to do is impeach the president because they’re mad about the fact they lost the election. I get that, and I understand why that would cause them to not want to talk about it. But I just don’t have those fears. At some point in time, we have to deal with reality. We have to deal with some truths. And we have to deal with some facts.”

She continued, “I know that people are saying we’ve got to wait and we’ve got see what our special counsel will come up with. I get that. And I believe that we need facts in order to move forward. But the discussion must take place. We must not allow the president of the United States of America, who has this is relationship with the country who hates us and has undermined us and who has undermined our democracy, to not be talked about, to not be discussed, to not be talked about—the reticence of our members to deal with it. I just will continue to talk about it. I think it is dangerous. I think that we should stand up for our country. This president has no respect for the Constitution. He’s in bed with Putin and the oligarchs of Russia and the Kremlin, and it’s come out already. So let the special counsel keep doing what he’s doing in order to connect the dots for those people who say we need the positive proof, and I think we’re going to get to the point where people are either going to have to stand up and resist this president and talk about he’s dangerous for our democracy or they’re going to go down with him.”

