Rep Gutiérrez: Trump Uses ‘Cruel, Inhumane Policies’ to Gin Up His Base

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Rep. Luis Gutiérrez (D-IL) described the Trump administration’s immigration policy as “cruel” and “inhumane,” and added President Donald Trump’s rhetoric was used to “gin up” his political base ahead of the midterms.

Gutiérrez said, “The president uses words like breeders, sanctuary cities are protecting breeders. He said yesterday they have come to infest. These with the kinds of words that the Republican Party and this president uses. He doesn’t use it as immigration policy or border control policy. He uses it as an issue to energize his political base for the midterm elections. It’s wrong the separate babies, it’s cruel, inhumane policies, in order to gin up your political base the. It seems like its working because 90 percent of Republicans now have a favorable opinion of this president and support him.”

He added, “As long as they continue to criminalize immigrants and Latinos, which has been the cornerstone of his political strategy, we’re not going to resolve this issue.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN