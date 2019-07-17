Live Updates*** Trump Holds North Carolina Rally

President Donald Trump will hold a Wednesday evening rally in North Carolina a day after the House passed a resolution condemning him for his “racist comments” about Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), and Ilhan Omar (D-MN).

Trump, in Greenville, will hold what will likely be another raucous rally in a must-win 2020 state hours after the House tabled Rep. Al Green’s impeachment resolution.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates. All times eastern.

—

7:57: Trump says he has a message for the hate-filled extremists who never have anything good to say about the U.S. “Let them leave… If they don’t love it, tell them to leave it.”

Trump predicts people are going to tell him that that was “so controversial.”

“I think in some cases they hate our country,” Trump says. “And they’re so angry!”

Trump says it’s hard for The Squad to even come off as “nice” because they are so angry.

7:54: Trump brings up Ayanna Pressley and wonders if she is related to Elvis. “Who knows? You never know.”

Trump says she thinks everybody with the same skin color all need to think the same, citing her remarks about “brown faces” and “black faces” needing to have “brown voices” and “black voices.” He rips her for not condemning Antifa. He says Antifa are not attacking Bikers for Trump or Construction Workers for Trump or Law Enforcement for Trump. He says Antifa doesn’t attack the people he wishes they would attack on the MAGA side who could fight back just as tough or tougher. He says they attack his supporters and people who can’t defend themselves.

7:47: Trump now brings up AOC. Trump wants to call her “Cortez” because he doesn’t have time to go with three different names. Maybe referring to “Sandy,” Trump says somebody told him that that was not her real name.

Rips her for trashing law enforcement and for saying, in Trump’s words, Nazis are running concentration camps on the border.

Trump says “Cortez” said illegal immigrants are more American than anyone trying to keep them out. Trump says she described contemporary America as “garbage,” which he says is worse than “deplorables.”

Trump on AOC: "I don't have time to go with three different names. We'll call her Cortez. Too much time. Takes too much time." pic.twitter.com/0OvulW1bXW — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 17, 2019

Trump says he’ll save that for the general election and says Pocahontas is gaining after slumping because he probably used “the Pocahontas” a bit too early. He says he’ll use it again soon. Trump says Harris (no nickname) made Biden choke during the debates.

7:46: Trump says Rashida Tlaib agreed with Omar’s 9/11 remarks and said those who support Israel what country they represent, used the F-word to describe the presidency (“that’s not nice”).

“That’s not somebody that loves our country,” Trump says after speaking more about Tlaib’s “vicious” words about the presidency.

7:45: Trump rips Omar for blaming American for terrorist attacks, ripping American troops involved in Black Hawk Down and for saying that “somebody did something” on 9/11. Trump says Omar blamed United States for the Venezuela crisis and looks down on hard-working Americans, saying “ignorance is pervasive in many parts of the country.”

Trump then rips Omar for her history of vicious antisemitic screeds.

Crowd Yells: “Send Her Back!”

WATCH: A Crowd in North Carolina chants "Send her back!" as Trump spends 3 minutes criticizing Rep. @IlhanMN pic.twitter.com/BT9lM0HZmE — Bloomberg TicToc (@tictoc) July 17, 2019

Trump says by pushing the right button on the computer, all these comments are easily found.

7:39 PM: Trump says left-wing radicals see America as a “force for evil” and want to “demolish our Constitution.” He says “you have to look at some of their recent comments, which are never talked about.”

Crowd boos The Squad.

Trump says he has pages of pages of comments. He says the great thing about live television is “they can’t cut it” while he’s reading their comments.

Crowd boos Omar. Trump says he almost won Minnesota before a protestor interrupts.

7:36 PM: Trump blasts suppression polls. He jokes men are going to sue him for discrimination because women filled 60% of all new jobs last year. He says radical Democrats are trying to destroy the country’s “unprecedented success” and “unprecedented achievements.” He says foreign leaders–even dictators–always praise him for the great economy.

7:35 PM: Trump now again touts the record-low unemployment rates for African Americans, Hispanic Americans, Asian Americans.

He says Hispanics want strong borders and want the economy to continue to boom.

7:30 PM: Trump says North Carolina was supposed to be Clinton’s firewall and he felt during 2016 that he never thought Clinton would win North Carolina. He says it was a “big deal” to win North Carolina. He claims nobody has accomplished more in the first 2.5 years than his administration.

7:26 PM: Trump again claims victory. Saying the House tabled “the most ridiculous project” he has seen–impeachment resolution. He thanks the Democrats who voted to table the impeachment resolution.

Trump talking up the good economy, VA reforms, and the tax cut. “And they wanna try to impeach? It’s a disgrace,” Trump says. “What happened to me, with this witch hunt, should never be allowed to happen to another president of the United States. Never, ever, ever again.”

He also thanks the GOP leadership for stopping the “Russia hoax.” He says America is winning again and is respected again because “we are putting America first.”

7:25 PM: Trump takes the stage and the crowd is juiced, chanting: “USA! USA! USA!” Trump says he has nothing to do so, “we’re going to have a lot of fun tonight.”

7:20 PM: Pence also talks up Trump’s judges and rips left-wing Democrats for saying detention centers for illegal immigrants are like “concentration camps.”

VP Pence, repeating a line he often delivers on socialism, had some help from the crowd tonight in Greenville: "America will never be a socialist country." They finished the sentence for him. — Monica Alba (@albamonica) July 17, 2019

6:50 PM:

Along Trump route to North Carolina rally pic.twitter.com/xVAAVenOUn — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) July 17, 2019

Wonder if the crowd will get as loud as football fans in Kansas City, Seattle and New Orleans:

I'm told the decibel meter reading from the area around the stage hovers around a consistent 90-95dB level. — Marcus J. DiPaola (@marcusdipaola) July 17, 2019

6:45 PM: Trump claims victory! Dems channeling Lee Corso.

Full quote from President Trump to reporters in North Carolina: “We have just received an overwhelming vote against impeachment, and that’s the end of it. Let the Democrats now go back to work.” https://t.co/gmHRojCfBD — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) July 17, 2019

Air Force One landed moments ago. President Trump spoke to our press pool saying the impeachment vote was defeated overwhelmingly and he hopes the democrats get back to work. pic.twitter.com/NF5PjNljdm — Grace Holland (@gracesholland) July 17, 2019

6:35 PM: Trump would rather have Democrats be identified with The Squad instead of Pelosi. That’s risky as Trump seeks reelection four years after he benefited from a depressed left-wing base. The Squad is unlikely to energize the right that much more than Pelosi. But The Squad will surely energize the left more than Pelosi ever will.

Big Rally tonight in Greenville, North Carolina. Lots of great things to tell you about, including the fact that our Economy is the best it has ever been. Best Employment & Stock Market Numbers EVER. I’ll talk also about people who love, and hate, our Country (mostly love)! 7:PM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 17, 2019

I have arrived at the Trump rally in #Greenville, NC and the first thing I see is a MAGA teen band playing a song called “CNN sucks” pic.twitter.com/EHBeRhuWig — Christopher Mathias (@letsgomathias) July 17, 2019

Another packed house for @realDonaldTrump, this time in Greenville, NC for a #KeepAmericaGreat rally. Crowd is fired up for POTUS! NC was key for Trump in 2016 and will be important again in 2020. Economy is roaring in NC and he will win the state again! pic.twitter.com/5YeQ4yoMWo — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) July 17, 2019

Greenville NC Trump rally filling up fast … Starts 7pm … Photo courtesy of @LeeABrian pic.twitter.com/5yIOJhZBZ9 — Brent R Brian (@BrentRBrian) July 17, 2019

Several vendors in Greenville, NC selling Trump gear. I saw a man selling Trump umbrella shade hats. For 2020 the red hats read, “KEEP AMERICA GREAT.” pic.twitter.com/4Toi7l8V6U — WXII Meredith Stutz (@WXIIMeredith) July 17, 2019

Great to meet Ann today in Greenville, NC before the Trump rally! She tells me that President @realDonaldTrump is making a difference for black Americans! She supports the President because he’s “draining the swamp” & “making the economy roar again”‼️ pic.twitter.com/LrxWN6xNBw — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) July 17, 2019

Today I saw similar hype videos playing on a big screen outside the coliseum in Greenville. Supporters cheered at the included flashback coverage of North Carolina “going red” for Trump in 2016. https://t.co/lOdyHkDcNQ — WXII Meredith Stutz (@WXIIMeredith) July 17, 2019

East Carolina University Police expect about 8,000 outside arena ahead of Trump rally. Many people on site are sporting interesting costumes and accessories— one man carrying around a Trump doll says it’s just one of his collection of five. https://t.co/KRPxpy7ba8 pic.twitter.com/CS3H9fFyuJ — NewsChannel 12 (@wcti12) July 17, 2019