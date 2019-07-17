Report: Trump Campaign Plans Mobile App for Supporters

President Donald Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign is preparing to unveil a mobile app aimed at engaging Trump’s most loyal supporters, according to a report.

The Washington Post reported Wednesday that the mobile application is expected to enhance attendance at Trump’s rallies and engagement running up to the election, and is expected to roll out over the next few weeks.

Supporters will be able to do several things with the app, including getting people registered to vote, create events like neighborhood watch parties, and stay up-to-date on the latest things happening within Trump’s campaign.

Trump’s re-election campaign has already raised $108 million in the second quarter of 2019— more than any of the Democrats running in 2020.

The app roll-out comes at a time when Republican support for Trump has been climbing. Before Trump’s weekend tweets, a Reuters/Ipsos poll found that he had an approval rating of 67 percent among Republicans. After Trump posted the tweets, that number jumped to 72 percent among his core supporters.