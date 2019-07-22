Julian Castro: Trump ‘Biggest Identity Politician,’ Putting Out ‘Siren Song’ to ‘White America Only’ Crowd

Presidential candidate Julian Castro (D) accused President Donald Trump of being the “biggest identity politician” who is putting out siren songs to those who believe “that this is a White America only.”

“Well, this guy is the biggest identity politician out there. And what he’s trying to do is to divide Americans along racial and ethnic lines, and I don’t think that there has been anybody who has been more successful at building his political career on dividing people on racial and ethnic lines as Donald Trump has,” Castro said on CNN on Friday while discussing Trump’s “racist” remarks against the freshman “Squad.” “And that’s what he’s trying to do with his attacks on these four congresswomen of color, trying to make them the other and putting out this siren song to people that might support the idea that really that this is a white America only. “

The former San Antonio mayor who served as former President Barack Obama’s Housing and Urban Development (HUD) secretary said he believed that Democrats will have a better chance of taking back the White House in 2020 if Trump keeps doubling down on racial politics.

“The coalition of people who are white, who are black, who are Latino, Asian-American, native American, rich, poor, Muslim, Jewish, Christian, I believe is much stronger than his narrow base of people who support him,” Castro said. “And that’s why I actually feel that the more he does this, that the better the odds get for Democrats in 2020.”