Nolte: James Talarico’s Favorite Drag Queen Really, Really Likes Kids

James ‘God is Nonbinary” Talarico finally delivered a straight answer to a question when he was asked to name his favorite drag queen. Without pausing, the stridently heterosexual Democrat nominee for a U.S. Senate seat in Texas answered, “Alyssa Edwards.”

So, who is this Alyssa Edwards?

Who is James “Six Genders” Talarico’s favorite drag queen?

Well, to begin with, Alyssa Edwards is a man who loves to dress up as a hyper-sexualized woman. But something Alyssa Edwards loves even more is grooming little kids.

Alyssa Edwards is an activist vehemently opposed to a bill that would put an end to exposing little kids to all those drag queens who are desperate to be exposed to little kids, which is what Alyssa Edwards is.

In real life, Alyssa Edwards is a 46-year-old guy named Justin Dwayne Lee Johnson who identifies as a woman. He was born in Texas, won the title for Miss Gay America in 2010, and now operates the Beyond Belief Dance Company marketed directly at kids. Look at this. Man alive.

Some quotes from Mr. Drag Queen…

“I remember being at World Pride in New York a few years back and sharing the stage with my dance students, one of the most powerful moments of my life… I pride myself in being a positive role model in and out of drag and the best mentor that I can be for these young artists.”

“It was so powerful to share that stage with my kids… I mean, talk about fulfilling a moment that was needed. That was so special.”

“There was a moment when I was so frustrated and angry, because here I am: a drag performer that works with children. I’ve incorporated my students in a lot of my work, and I’m very proud of that.“

Mr. Drag Queen called a student of his, a ten-year-old boy named J.J. Garza (ten!), his “mini-me.” You can see how this kid has been sexualized by scrolling through this for a bit.

It’s bad enough that a grown man and U.S. Senate candidate is so obsessed with drag queens that he can name his favorite off the top of his head, but why choose a drag queen obsessed with sexualizing little kids?

Well, Talarico is also obsessed with sexualizing little kids. Here’s one example:

Here are some Talarico quotes.

While speaking on the Texas House floor in 2023, Talarico addressed a comment to trans kids: “I just want to say, I love you and so do a lot of people in this room, and so do a lot of people around this big state. I know it may not seem like it tonight, but you are loved beyond measure.”

When asked on a 2023 podcast who he loves along with friends and family, Talarico said, “I love — I’m just going to say this because it’s on my mind — the trans children who showed up yesterday at the state Capitol to advocate for their humanity. They shouldn’t have to, but it was an inspiration to watch.”

Then there’s the purple poetry:

Talarico slams parents who refuse to join in on the queering of their kids as “abusive” and “destructive,” because “there’s only one person who can determine a child’s gender identity, and that’s the child.”

James Talarico has no business being in the U.S. Senate and should not be allowed anywhere near underage kids.