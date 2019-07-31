(WATCH: 1:13:01-1:13:57)

A partial transcript is as follows:

ABC NEWS: In terms of restitution, you weren’t afraid to keep the race theme going. I know people recognize when you brought up environmental justice, that goes to people of color. You don’t hear environmental justice talked about when it comes to climate change. Why was that important to bring up?

MARIANNE WILLIAMSON: Because, as I said, we’re going to have to get real if we’re going to win this election, we’re going to have to get real if we’re going win the 21st century, we’re going to have to have an honest conversation. I always feel that in politics and the rest of my career that I’m not saying anything others aren’t talking about. I’m just talking about it when the microphone’s on.

ABC NEWS: Do you think this necessitates a person of color on the ticket? Would you pick a person of color as your running mate?

WILLIAMSON: No, I would never—I’m not into that. I’m into consciousness. Some people could say about that “how could a white person—.” We need to have an American conversation. The racial issues that confront us now, that challenge us, are American issues. I don’t feel like I have a black agenda, I have an American agenda. America needs to clean this up.