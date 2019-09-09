WATCH: Tulsi Gabbard Slams DNC for Lack of ‘Transparency’ in Debate Rules

Breitbart News: Let me ask you this, Tulsi. You are one of the candidates that was left off the debate stage. But during the period when candidates were qualifying, you were with your U.S. Army National Guard training. Do you think it was disrespectful of the DNC to the military not to make some special allowance for that?

Gabbard: I think the big issue here is bigger than one about me. It’s about transparency in the process, and the lack of it. Because unless there is transparency in this whole process, then voters lose trust that the process is actually working for them. So this is the change that I’m calling for from the DNC, is to bring about transparency and some explanations and some answers about the very arbitrary decisions that they have made, and how that’s impacting voters having a real choice in this election.

Breitbart News: But do you think they should have made some allowance for that — that you were serving your country?

Gabbard: I’m not going to dwell on the past. I think it’s important, again, we look forward, and see how we can continue to make things better: transparency, accountability, and always remembering who is at the heart of our democracy and our elections. It’s the people. We’ve got to make sure that they have faith that the elections are working for them.