Live Updates*** Trump Holds New Mexico Rally

President Donald Trump will hold a Monday evening rally in New Mexico.

—

10:05 PM: Trump praises the great Steve Cortes. He says Cortes looks more like a WASP than he does. Trump says CNN’s audience isn’t big enough for someone like Cortes.

9:57 PM: Trump now rips the “crazy Mueller Report” authored by “18 Trump haters” who “found nothing” after two years and $40 million. “No collusion. No obstruction. No nothing,” Trump says.

Trump says vote Republican to stop the far-left’s campaign of destruction.

He says no president should have to go through what he has gone through, and he says 99% of them would never have been able to take it.

9:55 PM: Trump rips Democrats for calling for Kavanaugh’s impeachment when the women involved doesn’t remember the account. Trump says the New York Times had to put out “a major apology” and Democrats “still want him to be impeached.” Trump again says everyone at the Times involved in the Kavanaugh story/Russia Witch Hunt Hoax to resign.

9:52 PM: Trump says the left wants to “erase American history,” confiscate guns, and indoctrinate students with left-wing ideologies. He says he will never allow the left to take away “your sacred right to keep and bear arms.” He says the left uses “Democrat prosecutors” to get their opponents to submit. He now talks about Kavanaugh.

9:50 PM: Trump says “the Fake News was not happy” last Tuesday when two Republicans in North Carolina won Congressional races.

9:45 PM: Hispanic Trump supporters chant “Build the wall!” He claims there will be 500 miles of wall built by next year. He says Hispanic Americans don’t want criminals coming across the border, taking their jobs. He says they want security and the wall.

9:43 PM: Trump now speaking about Hispanic Heritage Month. “Much to celebrate,” he says, talking about the unemployment rate for Hispanics being at a historic low. He also says Hispanic-American poverty levels have also reached all-time lows. He says wages for Hispanic Americans are “rising really fast,” up nearly 8% since his election.

President Trump: "unemployment for Hispanic Americans is right now at the lowest level ever recorded in the history of our country. Hispanic American poverty reached a brand new all-time low in history. … Wages for Hispanic Americans are rising really fast" #TrumpRally #TrumpNM pic.twitter.com/UQ6ngBJ5tr — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 17, 2019

9:42 PM: Trump predicts he’s going to win New Mexico “easily” and wonders how he is going to lose the state in 2020. He says he didn’t see any “negative hand gesture” while traveling to his rally.

9:40 PM: Trump talks awarding the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Mariano Rivera. One of Rivera’s few failures happened one state over against Luis Gonzalez.

9:37 PM: Trump says Democrats want to “annihilate New Mexico’s economy” and want America to be “subservient” to rogue nations re: energy production. Crowd chants “USA! USA!”

“Today, we got a lot of oil; we got a lot of gas.” Trump addresses U.S. oil and gas supply after the attack on Abqaiq, at a rally in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. The attack took about 5% of the global oil supply off line pic.twitter.com/UhmOm0dHON — Bloomberg TicToc (@tictoc) September 17, 2019

9:35 PM: Raucous rally already interrupted by a protester. Trump says he is battling against the “corrupt establishment of the past.” He says he’s ended Obama’s “war on American energy” and touts New Mexico’s natural gas production (increased by 40%, he says) that has led to great jobs, increased wages. Same for crude oil, according to Trump, who then talks about being energy independent and being a net exporter of energy. Trump says that all goes away under the Green New Deal. No more cows, no more airplanes.

9:30 PM: Trump takes the stage. New “Latinos for Trump” signs behind him.

9:10 PM: Trump about to take the stage in Rio Rancho, near where Pedro Martinez once pitched for the Dukes.

8:35 PM: Trump may need to somehow flip a state like New Mexico given his poor numbers in B1G country.

