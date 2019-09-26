Vice President Mike Pence during a speech Thursday in Indiana slammed Democrats making “baseless accusations” against President Trump and trying to overturn the 2016 election.

“Today we see many Democrats who spent the last two and a half years on baseless accusations and they keep trying to overturn the will of the American people in the last presidential election,” Pence said during a speech at MacAllister Machinery in Indianapolis.

“I’m here to make you a promise: Whatever the Democrats and their allies want to spend their time on, President Donald Trump and I are going to stay focused on the issues that matter most to you — a strong national defense, secure borders, safe streets, and jobs, jobs, jobs. And that’s exactly what we’ve been doing,” he added.

Home in Indianapolis, @VP greets supporters at airport. Later in speech, slams Democrats for spending last 2½ years making "baseless accusations" and "keep trying to overturn the will of the American people in the last presidential election." pic.twitter.com/GXNKZRnVBr — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) September 26, 2019

Pence was at MacAllister Machinery to talk about the United States-Mexico-Canada deal that the Trump administration has negotiated to replace NAFTA.

Earlier in the day, the House Intelligence Committee held a hearing on a whistleblower complaint alleging that President Trump sought foreign interference in the 2020 elections.

The complaint was based largely on a phone call between Trump and the president of Ukraine. The president has denied any wrongdoing and the White House released the transcript of that call on Wednesday.

Still, Democrats at the hearing claimed that Trump acted inappropriately by asking the Ukrainian president to help Attorney General William Barr, who is looking into the origins of the 2016 Russia collusion allegations, and to assist his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, who is looking into reports of Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden working for a Ukrainian company that was under investigation by Ukraine’s top prosecutor.

Biden, as vice president, worked to get the prosecutor fired, even bragging that he withheld $1 billion in aid to Ukraine until he was fired. Biden has dismissed allegations of acting inappropriately.