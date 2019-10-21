Julián Castro: My Campaign Is Over Unless I Raise $800,000 in 10 Days

Obama-era Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro (D) revealed to supporters on Monday that he will end his longshot presidential bid unless his campaign raises $800,000 in the next 10 days.

Castro took to Twitter to issue a plea for campaign contributions, writing: “[T]his is a critical moment— if my campaign can’t raise $800,000 by October 31st, my campaign will be silenced for good.”

I’m extremely proud of the historic and bold campaign we have built together. But this is a critical moment— if my campaign can’t raise $800,000 by October 31st, my campaign will be silenced for good. Help us keep up the fight. DONATE now: https://t.co/CZKqZ7uYHM pic.twitter.com/opXiNoDn3I — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) October 21, 2019

Castro’s presidential campaign has failed to gain momentum since launching in January of this year. He is currently polling at a mere average of 0.8 percent, according to Real Clear Politics.

Fellow White House contender Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) employed a similar fundraising tactic in September, appealing to supporters that he will be forced to drop out unless his campaign raised $1.7 million in donations by month’s end.

“[W]e do not see a legitimate long-term path forward,” Booker campaign manager Addisu Demissie said at the time. “This moment is a testimony to the power of what’s possible when people unite in a common purpose and work toward a shared goal.”

The move proved successful, as the Booker campaign took in $1.78 million within 10 days.