Nolte: Elizabeth Warren Was the Frontrunner for About 4 Minutes

Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D-MA) frontrunner status does not appear to have lasted longer than the time it takes to boil water.

The big news today is a poll from the far-left CNN, which shows former Vice President Joe Biden surging to a 34 to 19 percent lead over Warren, with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) hanging on — heart attack and all — to third place with 16 percent support.

Granted, this is only one poll, and it is CNN, but if Biden is indeed at 34 percent nationally, that is about where a frontrunner needs to be. Thirty-five percent is considered the safe zone in a crowded race.

While I don’t have an enormous amount of faith in CNN’s polling, comparing the trends within a particular poll is always useful, and those look especially bad for America’s Favorite Fake Indian. Since June, in this same poll, Warren’s favorability number has climbed just two points, from 36 to 38 percent, but her unfavorable rating has also climbed, from 38 to 41 percent.

Most importantly, she is upside down on favorability, 38 to 41 percent, and the only top tier Democrat candidate with that problem.

By comparison, Sanders enjoys 48 to 45 percent favorability rating. Mayor Pete Buttigieg is right-side up at 28 to 23 percent. Joe Biden enjoys an incredible advantage at 74 to 20 percent.

On the top four issues of the day, Biden enjoys a wide lead among Democrats. On foreign policy, 56 percent say Biden will do the best job, compared to 13 percent for Sanders and just 11 percent for Warren. On the economy, it’s Biden 38 percent, Sanders 19 percent, and Warren 16 percent. On guns , it’s Biden 27 percent, Sanders 13 percent, and Warren 11 percent. On immigration, it’s Biden 29 percent, with Warren and Sanders tied at 16 percent.

In worse news for Chief Lies-Like-a-Rug, Warren is slipping everywhere else. Two weeks ago, in the Real Clear Politics poll of polls, Warren was tied with Biden nationally and even led in a number of polls.

In the seven most recent polls, however, Biden has a steady lead; in six of those polls he leads anywhere from 8 to 15 points.

The real problem for Warren, though, is that she wilts under scrutiny. As soon as the “frontrunner” status swung the spotlight her way, everything that makes Elizabeth Warren a terrible candidate was once again magnified times ten.

On top of her extremist policies, she’s a weak, shrill, dishonest neurotic. During this last debate, there was nothing to instill confidence among those looking for someone tough enough to take on Trump, especially when she dissembled over and over again when asked a simple question about how she intends to pay for her Medicare For All plan without raising taxes on the middle class.

The primary thing voters look for in a candidate is strength and competence. Are they strong, unable to be rattled? Are you the alpha male (or female)? But whenever she’s under pressure Warren unravels like Lucy Ricardo when Ricky catches her sneaking into his nightclub.

In short, Elizabeth Warren is a mess. This was obvious — hell, everything was obvious about Warren’s inability to handle pressure after she bungled the release of her DNA results last year. As I said at the time, that was the single worst political debacle since John McCain suspended his 2008 presidential campaign to run off and save the economy. She made a fool of herself, and that is almost impossible to overcome.

For that reason, I was legitimately surprised when she became the frontrunner earlier this month, but I was not at all surprised when she immediately fell apart as soon as the scrutiny arrived.

She just doesn’t have The Stuff.

