Former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld, one of President Donald Trump’s longshot Republican primary challengers, said that he could support a Democrat in the general election — even Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA)

“Could I vote for a Democrat? Hell yes,” Weld said during an interview at CNN’s CITIZEN conference. “If it’s Trump against Joe Biden, I’m with Biden in a heartbeat.”

Weld, flanked by fellow Republican primary challengers Joe Walsh and Mark Sandford, proclaimed he would never support President Trump “under any circumstances,” but could “very well” support a third-party presidential candidate.

Asked if he could support 2020 presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), the former governor replied: “I suppose I’d rather have her, with a couple of modifications in her platform.”

“I think she’s articulate and bright and quick,” Sanford said of Warren.

“She’s got the energy and the fire,” added Walsh.

Weld went on to argue Biden would be President Trump’s most difficult opponent because “he’s a lunch-pail Democrat. He’s a good guy. He’s a centrist, and Trump is not going to be able to play the socialism card against him.”