Kim Guilfoyle Fact-Checks Tulsi Gabbard Dissing Democrats: ‘Yep’

Kimberly Guilfoyle, the former Fox News co-host who is now a senior adviser on President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign, offered a humorous “fact check” of Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) criticizing her own party.

Asked by moderator Ashley Parker to explain her past criticism of Hillary Clinton, and the “rot” in the Democratic Party, Gabbard said: “[O]ur Democratic Party, unfortunately, is not the party that is of, by and for the people. It is a party that has been and continues to be influenced by the foreign policy establishment in Washington represented by Hillary Clinton and others’ foreign policy, by the military industrial complex and other greedy corporate interests.”

Guilfoyle retweeted a clip of Gabbard saying, “Our Democratic Party, unfortunately, is not the party that is of, by and for the people.” She added a humorous “fact check”: “Yep. Checks out.”

Later, Gabbard took flak from Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) for her criticism of the party: “I think that it’s unfortunate that we have someone on this stage that is attempting to be the Democratic nominee for President of the United States … who has been full time criticizing people on this stage as affiliated with the Democratic Party.”

Gabbard responded that she was running to change the pro-war “regime change” foreign policy of both parties, for which she faulted all of the previous recent administrations, including that of President Donald Trump.

