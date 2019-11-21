Tennessee bishop Rick Stika slammed the participants in Wednesday’s Democratic presidential primary debate, declaring them “shameless” in their radical support of abortion.

“The Democrats on the stage tonight are shameless in their promotion of the ability to deny children the right to life,” tweeted Stika, the bishop of Knoxville.

The prelate also criticized the debate moderators for not pressing the candidates on how extreme they are on the issue, especially regarding sex-selective abortion.

“I wish they would be asked if they would support a woman’s right to abort her daughter because she wanted a son,” he said.

The Democrats on the stage tonight are shameless in their promotion of the ability to deny children the right to life. I wish they would be asked if they would support a woman’s right to abort her daughter because she wanted a son. — Bishop Rick Stika (@BishopStika) November 21, 2019

During the debate, Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren reiterated her conviction that support for abortion is essential to the Democrats’ identity as a party.

“Protecting the right of a woman to be able to make decisions about her own body is fundamentally what we do and what we stand for as a Democratic Party,” she said, adding later that “I believe that abortion rights are human rights.”

For her part, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar said she looks forward to debating President Trump and telling him that 70 percent of the public support Roe v. Wade.

“He is off the track on this and he will hear from the women of America and this is how we’re going to win this election,” Klobuchar said.

For his part, Bishop Stika has been an outspoken defender of the right to life of the unborn, decrying abortion as one of the great evils of our age.

Last February, Stika slammed Democrats as “the party of infanticide” for their blocking of anti-infanticide legislation in the Senate.

The response of the Democrats “demonstrates that they are the Party of Infanticide,” he tweeted, adding that history will one day judge them like the Democrats of the Civil War era “who believed slaves were not human.”

In September, the bishop denounced the hypocrisy of those who condemn the use of blackface years ago yet still support Planned Parenthood, which was founded to purge the world of “inferior races.”

“I just don’t understand in this world of political correctness and so many attacking others because of blackface in the past,” Stika tweeted. “The folks like the Democratic Party support Planned Parenthood. It was founded by a racists [sic] who who wanted to eliminate people of color and the poor.”

Stika said that he was appalled that Hillary Clinton had accepted the Margaret Sanger award, given Sanger’s well-known racism.

“This evil organization gives an award named for is racists [sic] founder that Hillary received and she said she was proud to receive it,” the bishop said.

Follow @tdwilliamsrome