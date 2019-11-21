Deval Patrick Cancels Campaign Event After Only Two Show Up

Former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick canceled a campaign event on Wednesday after only two showed up.
Twitter/@cheyennehaslett; Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick canceled a campaign event on Wednesday after it was clear there was no crowd there to meet him.

ABC News reporter Cheyenne Haslett shared a photo of only two people in the room for an event at Morehouse College that Patrick suddenly canceled:

CNN’s Annie Grayer reported that the event organizers asked two students passing in the hallway to attend the event, which was empty, and that Patrick even arrived at the college before canceling:

Student organizers of the event told ABC News that the campaign informed them the governor was late from a previous event and had to make a flight.

The event was scheduled for Wednesday, the same night as the fifth Democrat debate hosted on NBC News.

Patrick announced his decision to run for president on November 14, filing for the New Hampshire primary ballot in November.

