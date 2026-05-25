Rays’ Wander Franco Found Criminally Responsible on Minor Sex Abuse Charge, Avoids Jail Time

Tampa Bay Rays star shortstop Wander Franco was found criminally responsible for the abuse of a minor in the Dominican Republic, but will not face jail time after the Dominican judge ruled that he was both a victim and a defendant in the case.

The judge in the case determined that Franco, 25, was criminally responsible for the sexual and psychological abuse of a minor. However, the court also found that the Rays slugger was the victim of extortion and blackmail by the minor’s mother.

Therefore, the decided to “exempt” Franco from punishment.

Franco was found guilty of the initial charges of sexual abuse of a minor after a court determined that he had engaged in a four-month relationship with a 14-year-old girl and paid the teenager’s mother to facilitate the illegal relationship.

Prosecutors did not obtain the five-year prison sentence they sought. Instead, Franco received a two-year suspended sentence, allowing him to remain free as long as he met certain conditions.

The mother of the 14-year-old was also charged with sex trafficking in the initial court case and received a ten-year prison sentence. Both the mother and Franco were granted new trials in December. Both Franco’s conviction, and the mother’s ten-year prison sentence were upheld.

While Franco will not see any jail time for his conviction in the minor abuse case, whether he sees the inside of a Major League Baseball park again remains another matter.

Franco has been on administrative leave from MLB since 2023, when the abuse allegations first surfaced.

“We are aware of today’s verdict in the Wander Franco trial and will conclude our investigation at the appropriate time,” Major League Baseball said in a statement.

The Dominican slugger has remained in his home country since 2023. Even if MLB were to reinstate him (far from a guarantee), getting a work visa to return to the United States with a minor sexual abuse conviction on his record will prove most difficult.