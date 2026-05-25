AUDIO: ESPN Softball Broadcast Marred by Extremely NSFW Moment

The good thing about crowd microphones is they capture the sound of the crowd. The bad thing about crowd microphones is that they capture the sound of the crowd.

During an ESPN broadcast of a softball game between Arizona State and Texas, a fan made his way to one of the crowd microphones and said something he shouldn’t have.

“Lick my b*lls*ck”, the fan said during 0-1 pitch in the seventh inning.

Credit to play-by-play announcer Kevin Brown for maintaining his composure during the obscene interruption and continuing his commentary.

“You’re going to compete for national championships as an assistant, and then they’re going to send you off,” Brown managed to say while talking about Megan Bartlett, Arizona State’s manager.

Obscenities aside, it was a great day for the Longhorns, who defeated the Sun Devils by a final score of 5-0 and punched their ticket to the Women’s College World Series.

The Longhorns will face Tennessee on Thursday, where, presumably, there will be very careful monitoring of the crowd microphones.