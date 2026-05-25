Auchincloss: ‘Hope Maine Voters Agree’ that Platner’s Tattoo and ‘Commentary About It’ Are ‘Disqualifying’

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Arena,” Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-MA) said that Maine Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner’s “tattoo and his commentary about it” are “personally disqualifying. I hope Maine voters agree with me.”

Guest host Boris Sanchez asked, “Would you encourage Democrats to rally behind party candidates in November, even if they don’t 100% agree with them? And, as I ask that question, I’m thinking about you calling for Graham Platner in Maine to drop out of that race over that tattoo that he has with Nazi imagery. Would you stand behind him in order to beat Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME)?”

Auchincloss responded, “I think values and principles always come before party. We saw Republicans forget that lesson with Donald Trump in 2016 and how much damage it’s done to the country. I will never forget that lesson. I’m a proud Democrat, and, certainly, in Texas, I am strongly supporting James Talarico. He’s a fellow Majority Democrat, which is a group of elected officials at the vanguard of reinventing this party. And we’re going to see Talarico win, whether it’s Paxton or Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX). And we’re also going to see great Majority Democrats like Bobby Pulido surprise this country in Texas as well.”

Sanchez followed up, “So no weighing in on Graham Platner?”

Auchincloss answered, “I’ve been clear about Graham Platner. I find that tattoo and his commentary about it to be personally disqualifying. I hope Maine voters agree with me. I think that it would be a mistake for the Democratic Party to think that Graham Platner’s brand of the Democratic Party is what wins us durable majorities throughout this country.”

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