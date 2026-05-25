Bolton: I Hope Trump, Iran Negotiations Break Down

Monday on CNN’s “The Lead,” former National Security Adviser John Bolton said he hoped the Trump administration’s negotiations to end the military operations in Iran break down.

Bolton said, “I hope the negotiations break down, because every day that goes by is a gift to Iran. It gives them 24 more hours to recover from the pummeling they took during the six weeks of Israeli attack. It gives them time to try and reconstitute their government, which increasingly looks dysfunctional and decision-making capability. And it postpones the day of reckoning. Ultimately, when the threat that they posed to control over the Strait of Hormuz is resolved in a way that they never come back and do it again, I think the ceasefire was a mistake.

He added, “I think these negotiations are a mistake. I think we’re on the verge of something that ultimately history will decide was a catastrophic loss for the United States. We have we have done significant damage to the Islamic Republic of Iran. And right now, we’re letting them undo the damage. And that that is a real tragedy, not just for us, but for the people in the region.”

Host Pamela Brown said, “So you think even if a deal is reached and, Iran commits to some of the sticking points that the U.S. wants, like moving all the enriched uranium out, that that would still be a failure.”

Bolton said, “Well, the it’s very hard to know what the terms they’re discussing are since they change day by day. But but it seems a constant that the uranium issues kicked down the road for at least 60 days. This is what Iran wants. They want more time. 60 days turns into six months and then it turns into more than that. I don’t think Donald Trump is analyzing what America’s strategic interests are here. I think he’s looking at the price of gas at the pump, and he’s doing whatever he can to bring it down.”

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