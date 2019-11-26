Live Updates*** Trump Holds Florida Homecoming Rally

President Donald Trump will hold a Tuesday evening “homecoming rally” in Sunrise, Florida.

Nearly 20,000 people are expected at the BB&T Center.

All times eastern.

7:57 PM: After ripping the fake news and other Democrats on the debate stage for not bringing up Biden’s corruption to protect him, Trump says he will bring it up about “75 percent of the time” if Biden gets the nomination and debates him. Trump says the “crazy Democrats are going down in a landslide” in 2020 and vows to “complete the mission” of draining the Swamp.

7:54 PM: Trump says look no further than “Sleepy Joe” to find corruption. He rips Hunter Biden for receiving millions from a Ukrainian energy company even though he knew “absolutely nothing” about energy.

Trump asks a bail bondsman in the audience if he knows Joe or Hunter Biden.

7:52 PM: Trump says Democrats were “devastated” that the Mueller report and Mueller’s testimony flopped, and that’s why they are trying to impeach him over his “perfect” phone call. “It’s a terrible hoax,” Trump says. Trump claims he has had Republicans come up to him and ask him if the impeachment process can go on longer because it supposedly benefits Republicans.

Trump says he is being attacked because he is exposing the corrupt system that enriches establishment insiders at the expense of the American people.

7:46 PM: Trump expresses his disbelief that Democrats would try to impeach him over a “perfect phone call.” He says the support from Republicans has been amazing. Name-checks Nunes and Stefanik. Railing against the impeachment process and hearings, Trump says Americans don’t like watching a scam happening.

7:44 PM: Trump now again talking about getting elected after beating the Bush and Clinton dynasties and “Barack Hussein Obama and whatever the hell dynasty that is…” Trump says he got “stuck” with tens of thousands of people in the administration he didn’t want who were left over from other administrations. Trump, trolling the media, says he has “at least” five more years left in the White House.

7:41 PM: Trump says his large crowds prove that “there is something happening in this country that has never been seen before.” Trump says it was fine for the Washington establishment when “Crooked Hillary” deleted emails and ran pay-to-play deals out of the State Department… “But when I have a perfect phone call…”

7:39 PM: Trump says Democrats are committing “crimes” and their lies and schemes are unraveling. He says “their sinister plans are failing at a level that nobody thought would be possible.” Trump says the radical Democrats are trying to overturn the last election because they know they can’t win the next election.

7:36 PM: Trump says the Democrats are trying “rip the nation apart” with the Russia Hoax (“failed overthrow attempt”), “The Mueller Deal,” and the deranged impeachment process. Trump says the “same maniacs” are pushing the “impeachment witch hunt” and “a lot of bad things are happening to them.” Trump, after citing poll numbers that show the hearings did not move Americans (“Have you seen the polls?”), says everybody is saying, “That’s really bullshit.” Crowd starts chanting “bullshit! bullshit!”

7:32 PM: Trump rips those who want to change Thanksgiving and want a different name. Trump claims some people have different ideas about why it shouldn’t be called Thanksgiving.

Trump reminisces about when his “life was simpler.” Trump says he used to turn on the television and saw stories about veterans being treated poorly. He says we don’t hear those stories anymore.

Trump says he also stood up for three great warriors this week “against the Deep State.” He tells the crowd: “You know what I’m talking about.” Trump says people need to be allowed to fight.

7:30 PM: Crowd goes bonkers as Trump is about to get the Main Event started. Trump says Pence is doing a “fantastic job.” He says he will join voters in the Sunshine State in a year, predicts Republicans will take back the House and keep the Senate and the White House. Trump talks about the booming economy and stock market.

7:26 PM: Pence introduces Trump, and the president walks on stage.

7:20 PM: Giving his standard introduction speech and listing all of Trump’s accomplishments, Pence says “four more years means more jobs. Four more years means more judges. Four more years means more support for our troops. And it’s going to take at least four more years to drain that swamp.” Pence says Democrats are running down Trump because they can’t run against him and his record.

7:11 PM: Vice President Mike Pence takes the stage before the Main Event. Pence says he is here because he stands with Trump and Florida and America need four more years of Trump. Pence says what began four years ago has grown into a movement of everyday Americans from every walk of life.

Trump fans awaiting president’s arrival dance to “Simply the Best” at the BB&T Center. pic.twitter.com/yh0LQz8d1q — Skyler Swisher (@SkylerSwisher) November 27, 2019

6:50 PM: This will be Trump’s first rally in Florida since becoming an official Florida resident:

President Donald Trump arrives at Palm Beach International. He’ll spend Thanksgiving at Mar-a-Lago, but after greeting supporters here at the airport, he’s headed in Marine One to a rally in Sunrise in Broward County. @CBS12 pic.twitter.com/mzVlA0UzlI — Chuck Weber (@ChuckWeber12) November 26, 2019

6:45 PM: Massive crowd awaits Trump.

Air Force One wheels up as First Family heads to their Mar-a-Lago estate in West Palm Beach, FL, now Pres Trump's legal residence. He'll be addressing a "homecoming" rally in nearby Sunrise, FL tonight on the way. pic.twitter.com/KEL2bvpGMc — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) November 26, 2019

Air Force 2 landed at @FLLFlyer. @VP is joining @realDonaldTrump for a rally at the BB&T Center at 7pm. Watch @nbc6 for full coverage now. pic.twitter.com/CKyr6dyp2y — Marissa Bagg (@MarissaNBC6) November 26, 2019

Two hours to go and the BB&T Center in Sunrise is packed. The wave has started. A lot of happy people waiting for ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ ⁦@TeamTrump⁩ #45Fest pic.twitter.com/HhI4cwkyNb — Marili Cancio Johnson (@MariliCancio) November 26, 2019

Watch as the massive crowd rushes into BB&T Arena hours ahead of ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩’s arrival! #KAG2020 pic.twitter.com/HeAHZdX7Bn — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) November 26, 2019

Out here at the Trump rally in Sunrise, Florida. That’s Florida’s Lieutenant Gov and Latinos for Trump co-chair @LtGovNunez on the big screen talking … what else?…. Democrats and Socialism pic.twitter.com/1YM81a2ufT — David Smiley (@NewsbySmiley) November 26, 2019

Trump supporters line up outside of Sunrise, FL BB&T Center for @realDonaldTrump’s “Welcome Home” rally. The president will return to his newly declared home state tonight and speak. @CBS12 pic.twitter.com/axYHJAXt3O — Jay O'Brien (@jayobtv) November 26, 2019

Trump supporters continue to gather in Sunrise, awaiting the Commander-in-chief. pic.twitter.com/ONa9CLrSFd — WPEC CBS12 News (@CBS12) November 26, 2019