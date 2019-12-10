Live Updates*** Trump Holds Pennsylvania Rally

President Donald Trump will hold a Tuesday evening rally in Pennsylvania hours after House Democrats introduced two articles of impeachment against him.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates of the Hershey, PA, rally.

All times eastern.

—

7:25 PM: Trump now gets on stage. Trump opens right up with the economy, saying the country “smashed” jobs expectations last month. “You’re so lucky I became your president,” Trump kids after speaking about the record-low unemployment numbers.

7:05 PM: Vice President Mike Pence on stage to “USA” chants. Pence, giving his standard introductory remarks, speaks about three years of action, results, and “promises made, promises kept.” He says history will record that Trump established the United States Space Force and says Trump is the best friend the United States Armed Forces has ever had. He says Trump also understands that “national security begins with border security.” Pence also calls Trump the “most pro-life president in American history.” He now speaks about the booming economy and stock market under Trump. Pence says there are a lot of people trying to take credit for the USMCA but, “make no mistake about it, President Trump got it done.” Crowd boos when Pence says the “do-nothing Democrats” brought articles of impeachment against Trump. “What a disgrace,” he says. Pence says they are pushing this “baseless, partisan impeachment because they know they can’t stop you from giving” Trump four more years in the White House.

6:45 PM: Get your popcorn ready:

Speaking to reporters under cover of an umbrella before boarding Marine One, Pres Trump said he'd have more to say about the Articles of Impeachment at his rally this evening in Hershey, PA. pic.twitter.com/ndRplprQiP — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) December 10, 2019

VP Mike Pence’s motorcade making its way down 322 East headed to the Giant Center. @fox43 pic.twitter.com/oDqI9KseES — Chelsea Koerbler (@ChelseaKoerbler) December 10, 2019

Proud to join President @realDonaldTrump aboard Air Force One tonight. Excited to join him and thousands of proud Pennsylvanians at his #KeepAmericaGreat rally in Hershey! pic.twitter.com/lbF2qUBwMs — Fred Keller (@VoteFredKeller) December 10, 2019

Excited to join @realDonaldTrump on Air Force One tonight! We are on our way to the Keep America Great Rally at the Giant Center in Hershey. #maga #kaga #trump2020 pic.twitter.com/6Xzkc3xTwl — Lloyd Smucker (@LloydSmuckerPA) December 10, 2019

Massive crowd as always in one of the most important 2020 states:

Doors are open at the Giant Center for the @POTUS @realDonaldTrump #KeepAmericaGreat campaign rally. Hundreds of Trump supporters have already started making their way inside. Thousands are expected to fill the arena. The rally is set to begin at 7pm.@fox43 pic.twitter.com/P8hIQpKgoe — Jossie Carbonare (@JossieCarbonare) December 10, 2019

Resistance ready to agitate:

Anti-Trump protester led out of rally in Hershey, PA more than an hour before President Trump takes the stage. pic.twitter.com/XZKwKUslGN — Marcus J. DiPaola (@marcusdipaola) December 10, 2019

Rain won’t stop Trump supporters from turning out:

Crowds arrive to the Giant Center in Hershey for President Donald Trump. @PennLive @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/Ta748jmD2F — Sean Simmers (@SeanSimmers) December 10, 2019

I’m in Hershey, PA attending a Trump rally with @joesnell03. Trump’s remarks start at 7pm — there is already a massive crowd gathered outside. #TrumpRallyHershey pic.twitter.com/0k9rQzPzrv — Mark Satter (@markdsatter) December 10, 2019

Large line in the rain to get into Trump’s Hershey, PA rally right now— POTUS will head here tonight hours after Dems announced articles of impeachment pic.twitter.com/yEI9FY4JoY — Will Steakin (@wsteaks) December 10, 2019