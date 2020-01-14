Trump Rally Counter-Programming on Democrat Debate Night ‘Not an Accident’

President Donald Trump will offer some entertaining counter-programming to the Democrat presidential debate on Tuesday night, during a campaign rally in Wisconsin.

“The timing of the Milwaukee rally is not an accident,” Trump campaign Communications Director Tim Murtaugh told Breitbart News.

Trump’s rally is expected to begin at 8:00 p.m. EST in Milwaukee while Democrats take the stage in Iowa for the debate beginning at 9:00 p.m. EST. Few will be surprised if the rally start time is delayed and extends into the debate kickoff.

“Voters have been subjected to an endless series of droning Democrat debates, so what better counter-programming could there be than a Trump Keep America Great rally?” Murtaugh said.

The Democrat presidential debate in Des Moines, Iowa, will be hosted by CNN, the last debate before the Iowa caucuses on February 3.

The president expressed sympathy for people watching the Democrat debates during a rally in Ohio last week.

“It’s like death, watching,” Trump said. “I should watch. You know, I’m supposed to watch. It’s like my job. Try and watch, watch the competition, but it’s like watching death. Those debates are boring.”

It is not the first time that Trump has interrupted the Democrat debate.

The president also offered counter-programming during the Democrat debate in September, delaying a scheduled speech to Republicans by nearly an hour to start at the same time as the debate.

“It’s too bad I’m going to miss it. I’m gonna have to have it somehow taped,” he told reporters as he left the White House for the speech.