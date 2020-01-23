Nolte: Bernie Sanders Jumps to 12-Point Lead in New Hampshire

The latest polling out of New Hampshire shows Sen. Bernie Sanders has doubled his support and jumped to a 12-point lead.

Compared to this same WBUR poll taken just last month, the 285-year-old Marxist’s support nearly doubled from 15 percent to 29 percent.

WBUR polled 426 likely Democrat voters between January 17-21. There is, however, a fairly large margin of error of plus or minus 4.8 points.

Nevertheless, Bernie is now way ahead of second place Mean Little Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who is at 17 percent support, a one-point drop from last month.

All over the place, it looks as though Buttagedjegedjegedje’s moment has stalled, probably because he’s more than a little creepy.

Unrepentant racist, Burisma Joe Biden, slipped three points, to just 14 percent support.

America’s favorite fake Indian, Elizabeth Warren, is in fourth place with 13 percent support, a one-point increase over last month.

Everyone else is in single digits, including Big Gulp Bloomberg, who dropped from two percent to just one percent.

This poll is not really an outlier. Sanders has led in three of the last three New Hampshire polls. The other two have him ahead by one point and five points.

Going back to December in the RealClearPolitics poll of polls, and except for a brief moment where China Joe Biden slipped into a one-point lead, the 198-year-old Stalinist has held a slim but steady lead in New Hampshire.

What’s more, this stunning poll out of New Hampshire comes just one day after a national poll also showed Bernie in the lead — the first poll in months to show anyone in the national lead who is not the unfortunate father of Hunter Biden.

Is something happening here? Could it be that less than two weeks away from the first primary voting taking place, Democrats are settling on an ancient commie who just had a heart attack?

It’s too soon to tell. Only the actual voting will sort this out. But both this New Hampshire poll and Wednesday’s national poll are helpful in how they show a real trend toward Bernie.

And let’s not forget that this trend, which is real enough to be notable, is yet another example of how little influence the fake news media have over public opinion.

After all, it was just last week that the media, led primarily by far-left CNN, tried to take Bernie out with that ridiculous story about Bernie telling the Fake Indian a woman can’t win the presidency. Even if the story is true, it’s ridiculous, something only the bubbled morons in the media could ever care about.

This media jihad, this ham-handed attempt to meddle in a presidential election by taking out Bernie so that the far-left voters who reject Biden would coalesce around Warren, appears to have failed miserably.

Another thing to think about…

If, indeed, this trend is real, if, indeed, Democrats are moving towards Bernie at a time when momentum really matters, what does that tell you about the rest of the Democrat field, about just how awful it is and how dispirited primary voters must be to not only choose a very old white guy with a bad ticker, but a full-blown socialist.

That’s how awful Elizabeth Warren is.

That’s how awful Joe Biden is.

That’s how awful Pete Buttigieg, Kamala Harris, Cory Booker, and the rest all are.

It is also worth noting that in 2016, Sanders blew Hillary Clinton away by 22 points, 60 to 38 percent in New Hampshire. People in New Hampshire like Bernie. That is reflected in his favorability rating in this poll, which sits at 74 percent, a 14-point jump from last month and higher than the rest of the field.

Biden’s favorability is just 57 percent (don’t forget we’re talking only about Democrat primary voters), which puts him behind the Fake Indian (60 percent) and the Mean Little Mayor (62 percent).

Michael Bloomberg spent a gajillion dollars to achieve a 26 percent favorable and 45 percent unfavorable rating — the worst showing of all.

