Polls show it’s official: the oh-so progressive, oh-so woke, oh-so diversity-driven Democrat party has rejected all the women, all the people of color, and all the women people of color, to settle on two of the oldest, whitest guys in American politics today.

According to the latest national polling, the race is not even close.

In first place, there’s Joe Biden, the 197-year-old corrupt racist from Delaware.

In second place, there’s Bernie Sanders, the ancient communist who just had a heart attack.

In third place….

Well, there really is no third place.

I mean there is, but it’s a faraway third place…

There’s just no question, though, that right now, this is a race between Marxist Bernie and Slow Joe, who if sworn in as president, will be 77 and 79, respectively. And not a youthful 77 and 79. These guys are old. Grandpa-old.

And this is a fact, even though Democrats had and have a massive field filled with racial and gender and sexual diversity…

Kamala Harris — young, black, female, and stupid.

Cory Booker — young, black, stupid, and extremely heterosexual.

Elizabeth Warren — female with high cheekbones.

Amy Klobuchar — female with a mean streak.

Andrew Yang — Asian game show host. Free money! Free money!

Tulsi Gabbard — young female who does exercise videos.

Beto O’Rourke — young guy with Hispanic first name.

Pete Buttigieg — young, gay, little, and mean.

I mean, look at that! It’s a multicultural bonanza! A diversity smorgasbord! And these very same Democrats who preach to us deplorables about racism this and sexism that and homophobia the other thing, are coalescing around the stale Wonder Bread with plenty of mayo, a glass of whole milk, and vanilla ice cream for dessert.

Now, look at this… Look at the RealClearPolitics averages…

Nationally, Biden sits at 29 percent, Sanders is at 23 percent (and closing) … and all that lovely diversity is way behind at 14 percent and below.

In Iowa, Biden and Bernie are in first and second place — 21 and 17 percent, respectively. All that lovely diversity is at least close.

In New Hampshire, Biden’s at 22, Sanders sits at 18, and all that lovely diversity is at 15 and under.

The Democrat Party just went from the youthful, black Barack Obama to Joe freakin’ Biden — a decrepit, close to senile, hopelessly corrupt, white racist who still brags about palling around with segregationists; and Bernie Sanders — an antique tyrant from Vermont who’s paler than most vampires.

Think I’m gunna stick with my orange bad man.

