***Live Updates*** Trump Holds New Jersey Rally

US President Donald Trump waves to wellwishers as he arrives at the 72nd US Women's Open Golf Championship at Trump National Golf Course in Bedminster, New Jersey, July 16, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / SAUL LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty

President Donald Trump will hold a raucous Tuesday evening rally in Wildwood, New Jersey.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates. All times eastern.

7:32 PM: Trump says Americans are disgusted by the impeachment hoax and the “witch hunt.” Trump says his team will sign up independents and Democrats and take back the House and keep the White House. He says he got the best polls he’s ever had today.

7:30 PM: Crowd Chants “USA!” after Trump talks about the deaths of al Baghdadi and Soleimani. He says “crazy Bernie” and “nervous Nancy” opposed his actions.

7:25 PM: Trump gets on stage and the rally is about to get started. He says he loves New Jersey and is thrilled to be back in the Garden State. He hypes the USMCA deal that will replace NAFTA and his administration’s new trade agreement with China.

6:50 PM: Raucous and packed venue waiting for Trump to take the stage at the top of the hour.

