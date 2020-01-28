Live Updates*** Trump Holds New Jersey Rally

President Donald Trump will hold a raucous Tuesday evening rally in Wildwood, New Jersey.

7:32 PM: Trump says Americans are disgusted by the impeachment hoax and the “witch hunt.” Trump says his team will sign up independents and Democrats and take back the House and keep the White House. He says he got the best polls he’s ever had today.

7:30 PM: Crowd Chants “USA!” after Trump talks about the deaths of al Baghdadi and Soleimani. He says “crazy Bernie” and “nervous Nancy” opposed his actions.

7:25 PM: Trump gets on stage and the rally is about to get started. He says he loves New Jersey and is thrilled to be back in the Garden State. He hypes the USMCA deal that will replace NAFTA and his administration’s new trade agreement with China.

6:50 PM: Raucous and packed venue waiting for Trump to take the stage at the top of the hour.

Heading to New Jersey. Big Rally, in fact, Really Big Rally! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 28, 2020

Air Force One touches down at Atlantic City International Airport as @realDonaldTrump prepares for a campaign rally in The Wildwoods. Latest: https://t.co/NGFrNJjPVJ pic.twitter.com/PL9ATdLNoq — NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) January 28, 2020

Chopper 6 is over Wildwood, New Jersey where hundreds have gathered ahead of tonight’s rally for President Trump. Tens of thousands have reportedly reserved tickets— the venue only holds roughly 7,500 people. pic.twitter.com/Gb3e5ELqM4 — Brandon Longo (@brandonlongo) January 28, 2020

Long lines of Trump supporters ahead of the president’s rally in Wildwood, New Jersey tonight. Capacity inside is about 7,000. pic.twitter.com/QNJOH2Y8XT — Monica Alba (@albamonica) January 28, 2020