Live Updates*** Iowa Caucuses

Iowans will go their caucus locations to kick off the 2020 presidential election as Democrats desperately try to find a candidate who can beat President Donald Trump.

8:48 PM: Sanders campaign calling Bloomberg an “oligarch.”

Nina Turner calls Mike Bloomberg an "oligarch." Is he? He's worth $60 billion.

He makes $2 billion a year off that.

He's using this year's $2 billion to buy the presidency.

He just bought his way onto debate stage. Yes. — Robert Reich (@RBReich) February 4, 2020

8:42 PM: In late 2003, John Edwards debuted his “two Americas” speech and surged in Iowa. What Yang lacked was a “closing argument” speech in the final days/weeks of the campaign to convince voters who did not think he could win and didn’t want to waste their votes to vote with their hearts. His stump speech basically remained the same. An opportunity missed.

Wow — at large Grinnel U caucus site, CNN is reporting staggering #s…Sanders 44.7….Yang at 7.2, Biden at 3.3 — Brittany L. Shepherd (@blrshepherd) February 4, 2020

8:25 PM: From Joel in Iowa: Warren makes her pitch

8:00 PM: Doors closed and caucuses begin throughout the state.

7:50 PM: Photos from Joel in Iowa:

7:38 PM: CNN’s first entrance poll of early arrivals found that 35% are first-time attendees. There seems to be fewer first-time attendees than in previous election cycles if the entrance poll is correct.

7:30 PM: Joel on the ground in Iowa. Caucuses start at 8 PM ET. Multiple candidates could declare victory at the end of night as Democrats will report the popular vote in addition to the number of delegates each candidate receives.

Doors open in Des Moines Pct 56 pic.twitter.com/Tx5PX8csiI — Iowa Starting Line (@IAStartingLine) February 4, 2020

7:25 PM: FWIW:

the unreleased Des Moines Register poll, according to @claremalone: Sanders 22 percent

Warren 18 percent

Buttigieg 16 percent

Biden 13 percent https://t.co/2rD2Sa3BFR — Robinson Meyer (@yayitsrob) February 4, 2020

7:15 PM: Watch out for zombie candidates and technical difficulties:

Some former Democratic presidential candidates could still win votes and make an impact on Iowa's caucuses. https://t.co/aVw97zM1kP — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) February 3, 2020

Mobile app errors could delay Iowa Caucus results https://t.co/tCUhr1AlEt pic.twitter.com/q698guRAj6 — The Verge (@verge) February 4, 2020

7:10 PM: Activists making “cages” an issue:

Today caucus-goers in Iowa woke up to more than a dozen kids in cages all over the city of Des Moines. We came to remind people that this remains a reality & that the issue cannot be pushed under the rug. 🚨 #DontLookAway this is a humanitarian crisis.🚨#IowaCaucus pic.twitter.com/munyjrXdIS — RAICES (@RAICESTEXAS) February 3, 2020

7:05 PM: Sounds confident…