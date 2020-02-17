Topless women protesters disrupted a Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) rally in Nevada on Sunday, demanding that the 2020 Democrat presidential candidate take a stand against so-called “Big Dairy” and animal agriculture.

The audio is difficult to understand, but Fox News reported that one woman who grabbed a microphone made those demands:

A visibly irritated Sanders yanked the mic away. The woman then grabbed another mic on the podium. “Bernie, I’m your biggest supporter, and I’m here to ask you to stop propping up the dairy industry and to stop propping up animal agriculture,” the woman said before she was escorted from the stage. “I believe in you,” the woman said.

The topless women, who also threw liquids on the stage and podium, were arrested for indecent exposure, Carson Now reported.

Sanders left the stage during the chaotic scene.

Those arrested were Rachel Christina Ziegler, 27, and Carla Marisa Cabral, 48, both of Oakland, California, as well as Audrey Claire Rees, 19, of San Diego, California. Each women’s bail was set at $2,500, according to the local ABC affiliate.

