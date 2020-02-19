Former Vice President Joe Biden posted a series of tweets slamming Democrat Michael Bloomberg for not supporting former President Barack Obama, and Bloomberg hit back thanking Biden and posting a video of Biden praising the former New York mayor and 2020 rival.

Biden’s social media jab — complete with a circus-music soundtrack — and Bloomberg’s response come ahead of Wednesday night’s Democrat debate in Las Vegas, where Bloomberg will take the stage for the first time even though he has yet to campaign in a state holding a caucus or primary.

“Welcome to the debates, Mike,” Biden tweeted. “We have a lot to catch up on about Barack Obama’s record.”

Welcome to the debates, Mike. We have a lot to catch up on about Barack Obama’s record. pic.twitter.com/bMYPLYwnfQ — Joe Biden (Text Join to 30330) (@JoeBiden) February 19, 2020

The tweet continues with dialog boxes made to look like they come from Bloomberg:

Hello internet. I’m spending a lot of money this year. And I’d like to use it to make you think I’m a fan of Barack Obama. I’m not though. In fact, quit the opposite. For example: I’m hoping ya’ll ignore that I don’t like Obamacare.

Bloomberg can then be seen saying in a clip, “We passed a healthcare bill that does absolutely nothing to fix the big healthcare problems in this country. It is just a disgrace.” The message parody continues:

Or that I think his Wall Street reforms were stupid. I even blamed him for racism in America.

“I would argue that today we are more segregated in America certainly than we were — in terms of race — than we were a dozen years ago,” Bloomberg says in another clip. “Why during the Obama administration didn’t we pull together? Ask the president. That’s his job really, to pull people together.” The messages go on to say:

I was also particularly upset that he supported a monitor for my Stop and Frisk program. Furthermore, I would also like you to ignore what I think of his climate record.

“Obama did basically nothing,” Bloomberg says. “That administration did almost nothing.” Then more text:

Oh, I also refused to endorse Obama in 2008. But if a half a billion dollars of ads won’t make you ignore my record, that’s okay. I always have my real friends.

“I’m a friend of Donald Trump,” Bloomberg is seen saying. “He’s a New York icon.”

“Money can’t rewrite history” the Biden tweet concludes.

Bloomberg was quick to respond on Twitter:

Joe Biden has dedicated his life to this country. As a senator, and as a vice president, he has always stood by the side of great men. We are honored to have Joe’s support.

Joe Biden has dedicated his life to this country. As a senator, and as a vice president, he has always stood by the side of great men. We are honored to have Joe’s support. https://t.co/b8wjSbvuVO pic.twitter.com/PMqky0rXEC — Team Bloomberg (@Mike2020) February 19, 2020

Then Biden in his own words heaps praise on Bloomberg in an undated video:

The best way to predict the future is to create it. I don’t know anyone I’ve worked with in my career who does more to create the future than you, Mike.” Mike Bloomberg transformed the city of New York into a global leader of heath and environmental stewardship. All this talk about climate change, Mike took action. He helped reduce New York’s greenhouse gas emissions by 16 percent. Mike has what every public official should have, passion matched with principle. Your legacy extends beyond the five boroughs to a nation and world that continues to benefit from the leadership that you have shown and I’m absolutely confident is going to exist in years to come.

The two will meet face-to-face tonight on the debate stage, where it is expected late-arrival Bloomberg will face criticism from other candidates who are taking part in the debate — Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), and Bernie Sanders (I-VT), as well as former Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D).

