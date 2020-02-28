Appearing Friday on CNN’s New Day, House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D- SC) said House Democrats fear Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) will cause “down-ballot carnage” if he wins the party’s nomination for president in 2020.

South Carolina’s @WhipClyburn, who endorsed Joe Biden, says he wants the former VP to win in the state’s primary by “double digits, and not just 10 or 11. I would like to see 15 or 16.”https://t.co/0cncwUmAXn pic.twitter.com/CIwbFB8eYy — New Day (@NewDay) February 28, 2020

(Start at 2:09)

A partial transcript is as follows: