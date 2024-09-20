Report: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Placed on Suicide Watch

Disgraced music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs has reportedly been placed on suicide watch while he awaits trial after being accused of more than a decade of abusing, threatening, and coercing women and others, racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice, among other crimes.

Combs, who was denied bail twice, has been placed on suicide watch at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center, according to a source who spoke to People.

While it remains unclear if Combs is suicidal, the source told the magazine that the music mogul was put on suicide watch as a preventative measure, because he is in shock and authorities are unsure of his mental state.

Combs was arrested on Monday and charged with one count of racketeering conspiracy, one count of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, and one count of transportation for purposes of prostitution, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

On Tuesday, the Southern District of New York unsealed the federal indictment against the 54-year-old, which alleges more than a decade of abusing, threatening, and coercing women and others, racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice.

Among the allegations include Combs arranging, directing, masturbating during, and electronically recording events known as “Freak Offs,” which were dayslong sexual activity involving sex workers that featured “a variety of controlled substances” given to victims to keep them “obedient and compliant.”

After Freak Offs, Combs would allegedly give the victims “IV fluids to recover from the physical exertion and drug use,” according to the federal indictment, which added that the music mogul would use the recordings he had “as collateral to ensure the continued obedience and silence of the victims.”

The Metropolitan Detention Center holds around 1,600 inmates, most of whom are awaiting trial, according to a report by Daily Beast.

On Tuesday, Combs’ attorneys filed a motion for bail claiming that “several courts in this District have recognized that the conditions at Metropolitan Detention Center are not fit for pre-trial detention.”

“Just earlier this summer, an inmate was murdered,” Combs’ legal team said. “At least four inmates have died by suicide there in the past three years.”

Another conference hearing for the misgraced music mogul is scheduled for September 24.

Combs’ racketeering charge carries a maximum sentence of life in prison. His sex trafficking, fraud, or coercion charge carries a maximum sentence of life in prison and a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison, and his transportation for purposes of prostitution charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

