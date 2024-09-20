Vice President Kamala Harris delivered another word salad when asked on Thursday to simply detail her plan to lower soaring costs.

Prices soared about 20 percent across the board on average under the Biden-Harris administration.

“We really would love to know what your plan is to help lower the cost of living,” a couple asked Harris during a recorded Oprah Winfrey interview, Harris’s fourth since joining the race.

She replied with a 90-word response consisting of two sentences that began with platitudes about the “American dream.” She acknowledged the American dream is out of reach for “so many recently” — in other words, under the Biden-Harris administration.

After undermining her own record, Harris admitted prices are too high, but she failed to outline specific policies that would reduce the soaring costs:

Harris said in her 90-word salad:

Yeah. First of all, thank you both for being here and yours is a story I hear around the country, as I travel and in terms of both rightly having the right to have aspirations and dreams and ambitions for your family and working hard and finding that the American dream is, for this generation and so many recently, far more elusive than it’s been, and we need to deal with that, and there are a number of ways. One is bringing down the cost of everyday necessities, including groceries.

During the show, an audience member also asked her how she would strengthen the southern border. Harris gave another three-minute response when Oprah cut in to stop the rambling:

“When you become president, what would be your specific steps for strengthening the border?” a fellow asked Harris.

Harris replied:

Yeah, of course. What would be specific steps to strengthening the border? So, it’s a wonderful and important question. I, you know, my background was as a prosecutor, and I was also the elected Attorney General for two terms of a border state. So this is not a theoretical issue for me. This is something I’ve actually worked on. I have prosecuted transnational criminal organizations for the trafficking of guns, drugs, and human beings. I take very seriously the importance of having a secure border and ensuring the safety of the American people. Sadly, where we are now can be traced most recently, back to the fact that when the United States Congress, members of Congress, including the most conservative Republicans, came up with a border security bill. And here’s what that border security bill would have done. It would have put 1,500 more border agents at the border. Let me tell you, those border agents are working around the clock. It would have just been about giving them some support and relief, which is probably why the border agents actually endorsed the bill. It would have allowed us to stem the flow of fentanyl. And I’m looking at people from all over the country here, so I don’t need to tell the folks who are watching this what fentanyl has done to families, to kids in our country, and the need to take seriously stemming the flow coming into our country and addressing that extraordinary and tragic issue in terms of its effect. The bill would have allowed us to have more resources to prosecute transnational criminal organizations, and it would have been part of the solution, and Donald Trump called up those folks and said, Don’t put that bill on the floor for a vote. He blocked the bill. And you know why? Because he’d prefer to run on a problem instead of fixing a problem, and he has put his political, personal, political security before border security, because understand, even in the intervening months, what that bill would have done to give support to folks who care about this issue. And this again, gets to the point about what does leadership really look like, and is it about you or is it about the people? Is it about running on problems or fixing problems? My work and my career has always been about saying, let’s fix problems, let’s address the needs, because we know it’s within our capacity to do that.

“So to answer Justin’s question, now that that bill has gone and hasn’t passed, will you reintroduce that?” Oprah asked, giving Harris a nudge to get to a reply.

“Absolutely, and when I am elected President of the United States, I will make sure that bill gets to my desk and I will sign it into law,” Harris replied.

Members of the establishment media are very unhappy about Harris’s failure to provide policy specifics during each of her only four interviews since joining the race.

Harris is caught in a catch-22: She cannot campaign on policies to fix crime, inflation, and border security without undermining the Biden-Harris administration’s policies, yet she must tout the administration’s policies to validate her record and candidacy.

The conundrum is likely why Harris does not give policy prescriptions and instead repeats scripted lines and slogans that appear evasive. A near-majority (48 percent) of Americans believe Harris just says what she thinks people want to hear, an Economist/YouGov poll found Wednesday, while only 36 percent say Harris says what she believes.

