President Trump Shares Kahn’s #1 Song ‘Fighter’ with Truth Social Post: ‘Such an Unexpected Honor’

On Friday, former President Donald Trump shared Breitbart’s Jon Kahn‘s #1 song “FIGHTER” with the 7.75 million followers on his Truth Social page, praising it as an “unexpected honor!”

“This is now the Number One Song across all charts, about me. Such an unexpected honor!” Trump said.

Kahn thanked President Trump for being the “Fighter America Needs.” When asked about what the takeaway of the song is thus far on Sirius XM’s Breitbart News Daily on Friday, Kahn told host Mike Slater, “to recognize who President Trump really is and what he goes up against and we owe it to him to keep fighting alongside him regardless of what we’re going through in our lives.”

President Trump also shared “FIGHTER” on his personal Instagram page.

“FIGHTER”, which pays tribute to former President Trump, took the number #1 spot on the iTunes charts across all genres late Wednesday, less than a day after it was released.

It’s currently sitting atop songs from the music industry’s biggest stars, like Lady Gaga, The Weeknd, Billie Eilish, Luke Combs, and Jelly Roll.

WATCH:

On Thursday, Fox News’s The Five host Greg Gutfeld played a clip of the “Fighter” music video and asked his audile to “make it stay number 1” on the charts.

“It’s called ‘Fighter.’ It’s all over the place. It’s number 1. Listen to it. Make it stay number 1,” said Gutfeld, host of the top-rated primetime show on Fox, Gutfeld!

“FIGHTER”

I’ve been down

Counted out

Smiling through the taste of blood

In my own mouth

I got bruises

Broken bones

But they don’t know

I ain’t in this ring alone

I’m a fighter

No one can say that I’m a run and hider

I was born to be a do or die-er

A make it righter

Don’t throw that towel just yet

Don’t cash in that last bet

Cause I hit harder when I’m tired

I’m a fighter

I get back up

That’s what I do

I didn’t soldier on this far just to lose

So take your shot

Is that all you got?

I’m a fighter

No one can say that I’m a run and hider

I was born to be a do or die-er

A make it righter

Don’t throw that towel just yet

Don’t cash in that last bet

Cause I hit harder when I’m tired

I’m a fighter

No one can keep me down

They didn’t know but they know now

That I’m a fighter

No one can say that I’m a run and hider

Don’t cash in that last bet

Don’t throw that towel just yet

I’m a fighter

