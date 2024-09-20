Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are running neck and neck in typically blue Virginia, according to a poll.

The University of Washington’s Center for Leadership and Media Studies poll, published Friday, shows the candidates are tied two in a two-way race among registered voters, while Harris has razor-thin edge with likely voters.

Each garners 45 percent of the 850 registered voter respondents’ support in a head-to-head matchup. Three percent prefer someone else, and four percent are undecided. Two percent would not vote, and one percent refused to answer.

Harris leads Trump narrowly, 48 percent to 46 percent, among the 756 likely voters sampled. Another six percent are either undecided or would support another candidate.

The race is equally as close in a deeper field. The poll was notably conducted between September 3-9, and independent Robert F Kennedy Jr., who suspended his campaign and endorsed Trump, was included on the first day of polling. He was removed from questioning on September 2.

Trump and Harris tied at 44 percent among the registered voter respondents. Two percent went to Kennedy, while neither Green Party’s Jill Stein nor Libertarian Chase Oliver eclipsed one percent. Five percent were undecided.

Looking at the likely voter demographic, Harris and Trump are neck and neck at 47 percent and 46 percent, respectively. Kennedy garnered two percent, three percent were undecided, and two percent preferred someone else.

Virginia has voted Democrat in the past four presidential elections. Biden won the state by ten points in 2020, and in 2016, it went to twice-failed Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton by a roughly five-point margin.

But in 2021, Republicans won statewide in the race for governor, attorney general, and lieutenant governor, showing the GOP is on the rise in the Old Dominion.

Trump first told Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow and Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle in December that he planned to expand the realm of battleground states to include typically blue-leaning states such as Virginia.

“One of the other things I’m going to do — and I may be foolish in doing it — is I’m going to make a heavy play for New York, heavy play for New Jersey, heavy play for Virginia, heavy play for New Mexico, and a heavy play for a state that hasn’t been won in years, Minnesota,” Trump said.

The poll also shows a competitive U.S. Senate race between Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA), who was the 2016 Democratic vice-presidential nominee, and Republican Hung Cao, a retired Navy Captain.

Of the likely voter respondents, 49 percent back Kaine, while 43 percent support Cao. Two percent plan to back another candidate and six percent are undecided.

The margin of error for registered voters is ± 3, and ± 3.5 percent for likely voters.