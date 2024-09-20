‘Gutfeld!’ Sets Record of Nearly 5 Million Viewers During Trump Interview

Fox News’s Gutfeld! set a new record after it drew an audience of nearly five million viewers during its interview with former President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

The outlet announced in a press release on Thursday that it had an average of 4.9 million viewers, marking “its highest-rated telecast in program history.”

In the press release, Fox also revealed that the program had been seen by 744,000 viewers in the “25-54” demographic. The show is also reported as attracting “more Independents and Democrats than” its competition, according to the Nielsen MRI Fusion.

“The program featured former President Donald Trump’s first late-night appearance since a 2016 interview with NBC’s The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” the outlet explained in the press release. “Gutfeld! was the most-watched show in all of cable and broadcast primetime, defeating the debuts of CBS’s Survivor (4.7 million P2+) and ABC’s The Golden Bachelorette (2.8 million P2+).”

Trump’s interview on Gutfeld! came days after the second assassination attempt on his life in two months.

Ryan Wesley Routh was arrested Sunday after he was spotted allegedly pointing an AK-style rifle through a fence while he was hiding in the bushes near Trump International Golf Course, where Trump had been playing golf. After spotting the rifle’s barrel sticking through the fence, the Secret Service allegedly opened fire, leading to Routh fleeing the scene.

During the interview, host Greg Gutfeld asked Trump how his “golf game” was. The former president jokingly responded that golf is a “dangerous game.”