Super Tuesday Poll: Joe Biden Leading in the South; Bernie Sanders Leads Everywhere Else

A set of data from progressive polling firm Data for Progress shows former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders will split the voting on Super Tuesday.

Biden Leads in Virginia, North Carolina, Oklahoma Tennessee, Alabama, Oklahoma, and Arkansas, while Sanders Leads in Maine, California, Minnesota, Utah, Colorado, Vermont.

Warren clings to a two-point lead in her home state of Massachusetts. Biden also clings to a small lead in Texas with only two points.

Here is how the state results stack up:

TX: Biden +2

NC: Biden +9

VA: Biden +15

TN: Biden +7

AL: Biden +25

AR: Biden +13

OK: Biden +7

CA: Sanders +7

MN: Sanders +5

CO: Sanders +11

UT: Sanders +6

VT: Sanders +41

MA: Warren +2

Former Mayor Mike Bloomberg maintains a 15-20 percent share of the vote in most states but does not lead either one of them.

Biden polls strongly in southern states after winning big in South Carolina, shaking up the race after Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg dropped out and endorsed Biden on Monday. Former Congressman Beto O’Rourke also endorsed Biden in Texas on Monday night, which might help him strengthen his close race with Sanders in that state.

The polls were taken mostly between 02/28/2020 to 03/02/2020, although some states included a tally from February 27.

The polls of each state were taken from roughly 300 voters responding via text to web as well as panel data, with a margin of error +/- anywhere from 3.8 percent to 6.9 percent depending on the state.